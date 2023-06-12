Senate Panel To Probe PGA Tour-LIV Merger

By Nadia Dreid (June 12, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate is opening a probe into the bombshell merger of PGA Tour and Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf, less than a week after they revealed they would be joining forces rather than LIV continuing its antitrust fight accusing the more established PGA of icing out golfers who played for LIV....

