Surgeon Accuses Rutgers And Its Hospital Of Age Bias

By Ryan Harroff (June 12, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A neurological surgeon and professor has accused Rutgers University and its affiliated hospital of ginning up reasons to terminate him for "jeopardizing patient safety" after he had objected to an allegedly hostile work environment and age discrimination against himself and his colleagues....

