Girardi Competent To Stand Trial, Gov't Expert Says

By Brandon Lowrey (June 12, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Former celebrity attorney Tom Girardi is competent to face a federal criminal trial on charges he stole millions from his clients, a government expert has concluded, setting up a legal battle over the 84-year-old's mental state and Alzheimer's disease diagnosis....

