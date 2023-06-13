US Steel Denied Quick Appeal Of Pa. Pollution Class Cert.

By Matthew Santoni (June 13, 2023, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge won't pause a lawsuit over emissions from three U.S. Steel facilities outside Pittsburgh, despite the steelmaker's argument that he should undo class certification over a lack of precedent for classwide treatment of "nuisance" damages that could vary widely among class members....

