Int'l Law Snuffs Hemp Co.'s Cargo Seizure, Destruction Suit

By Mike Curley (June 13, 2023, 1:01 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has thrown out a suit from a hemp exporter alleging that a charter plane company got more than a ton of its products destroyed by failing to file the correct paperwork, saying international air carriage law preempts all the claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS