Geico Says Med Cos. Fraudulently Claimed $2M In Scheme

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 13, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Four branches of Geico are seeking more than $2 million in compensatory damages in New York federal court from a pair of local medical supply companies and their owners, who the insurer claims fraudulently billed it thousands of times for millions of dollars in medically unnecessary rental equipment....

