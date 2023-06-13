5th Circ. Says Salvadoran's Texas Crime Warrants Removal

By Rae Ann Varona (June 13, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling that denied a Salvadoran man's bid to stay in the U.S., rejecting the man's argument that a conviction he received under Texas law did not warrant his removal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS