Crowell & Moring Exiting Walgreens Suit Over Conflict Claims

By Ryan Boysen (June 13, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP is withdrawing from defending Humana in a Walgreens lawsuit that claims the firm's "betrayal" led to a $642 million arbitration award, with Crowell & Moring denying wrongdoing but acknowledging the conflict claims will bog down the case if it stays on....

