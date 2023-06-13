AIG Must Face $1.4M New Jersey Pollution Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (June 13, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Following a hearing, a New Jersey federal judge declined to let AIG Specialty Insurance Co. out of a suit by a water treatment product manufacturer seeking coverage for more than $1.4 million in pollution penalties from state and local authorities....

