NHL's Senators Selling 90% Stake In Reported $1B Deal

By Al Barbarino (June 13, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The board of Senators Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group behind the NHL's Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, said Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to sell a 90% stake in the team to an entity controlled by Toronto entrepreneur Michael Andlauer. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS