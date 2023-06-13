Ex-NC Attys Plead Guilty in Conservative PAC Scam

By Parker Quinlan (June 13, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Two former North Carolina attorneys have pled guilty in Wisconsin federal court to conspiracy charges for raising funds to support a potential Senate bid by former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Jr. without telling donors he was not running....

