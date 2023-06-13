Counties Say Geolocation Needed For 988 Suicide Lifeline

By Nadia Dreid (June 13, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should look into what needs to happen so that the operators of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are able to track calls to specific cellphone towers, according to a group that represents the nation's counties....

