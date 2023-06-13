Chester, Pa. Water Authority Customers Can't Form Committee

By Emily Lever (June 13, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania bankruptcy judge ruled in favor of the bankrupt city of Chester on two of its requests Tuesday, giving Chester permission to pay fees to lawyers and other professionals and quashing a bid from customers of the city's water authority to form a committee representing their interests....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS