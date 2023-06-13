Biotech Co. Says SEC Can't Back Up Asset Freeze

By Thy Vo (June 13, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A biotech startup is urging a Colorado federal judge to reject the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to extend a freeze on its assets, arguing regulators relied on bad information to claim its executives misappropriated $8.8 million in investor funds....

