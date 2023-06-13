Ga. Dodges Voter Suit Over Use Of Dominion Equipment

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 13, 2023, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Georgia can escape a lawsuit over its use of Dominion electronic voting equipment during the 2020 elections, a Georgia Court of Appeals determined Tuesday, rejecting an election integrity nonprofit's claim that the QR code on paper ballots encoding voters' choices must be readable by voters....

