House GOP Report Says Mayorkas Ignored Border Warnings

By Rae Ann Varona (June 14, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- House Republicans on Wednesday continued to blame U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for what they've deemed an unprecedented uptick of migrants at the southern border, saying that Mayorkas ignored repeated border crisis warnings from border security professionals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS