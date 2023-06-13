Fla. Litigator Joins Trump Defense Team In Docs Case

By Emily Johnson (June 13, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Longtime Florida litigator Christopher M. Kise has joined former President Donald Trump's defense team against federal charges alleging he mishandled classified documents after having represented Trump with respect to the government probe leading to the indictment and a separate $250 million civil fraud case in New York....

