6th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Insurer's PFAS Coverage Fight

By Hope Patti (June 13, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court properly dismissed Admiral Insurance Co.'s spat over coverage for a personal protective equipment manufacturer sued by firefighters who said they were exposed to so-called forever chemicals, the Sixth Circuit said Tuesday, backing the court's decision to decline jurisdiction....

