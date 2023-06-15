FTC Pharma Merger Digest May Offer Policy Clues

By Bruce Sokler, Joseph Miller and Robert Kidwell (June 15, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission, in coordination with the Antitrust Division of U.S. Justice Department, recently released a summary of the agencies' June 2022 joint workshop titled "The Future of Pharmaceuticals: Examining the Analysis of Pharmaceutical Mergers."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS