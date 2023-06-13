Ousted Roche Freedman Atty Says Equity Accord Was In Play

By Lauren Berg (June 13, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT) -- An ex-founding partner of the litigation boutique formerly called Roche Freedman who claims he's owed compensation after he was allegedly ousted for "bullying" behavior told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that the firm was run pursuant to an agreement his former colleagues now wrongly claim is unenforceable....

