Ohio County Health Board Escapes Black Exec's Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (June 14, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- An Ohio county public health board no longer has to face its Black former commissioner's suit alleging she was fired because of her race, with a federal judge finding she failed to rebut the board's argument that it dismissed her because she had a bad relationship with colleagues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS