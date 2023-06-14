Title Insurer Gets Claims Trimmed In Failed Sale Coverage Suit

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 14, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A property owner did not earn a quick win in its suit against its insurer over expenses resulting from a failed sale, a Virginia federal judge ruled, instead granting the insurer a partial victory on its argument that a policy exception saved it from some liability....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS