Mich. GOP Chair, Attys Sanctioned For Election Challenge

By Danielle Ferguson (June 14, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state judge hit the chair of the Michigan Republican Party and her attorneys with nearly $60,000 in sanctions Tuesday for filing a frivolous lawsuit that sought to halt the collection of absentee Detroit ballots in the November 2022 general election, calling the attempt to disqualify thousands of voters' ballots "rife with speculation."...

