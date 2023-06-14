Ohio Panel Backs Ex-Exec's $20M Pipeline Co. Buyout Win

By Ryan Harroff (June 14, 2023, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The former president of two related pipeline companies was rightly awarded a $20 million share of the proceeds of the companies' sale, an Ohio state appeals court ruled Wednesday, because he had been promised as much by the firms' former owner before a third party bought the firms....

