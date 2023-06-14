NJ Office Of Public Defender Hit With Retaliation Suit

By Emily Sawicki (June 14, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- An assistant public defender has accused the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender of retaliation and sex, race, and possible age discrimination based on his identity as an older Italian-American man after he was reportedly handed a 10-day suspension and given onerous caseloads for reporting a conflict of interest within the office....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS