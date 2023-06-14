Insurers Blame Doctor's Ill Will For Pa. Wiretap Suit

By Matthew Santoni (June 14, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a former University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon told a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday that they had no duty to defend him against another surgeon's claims for wiretapping and defamation, in part because his acts were "poisoned" by his ill will toward the former colleague and thus fell under an exclusion for intentional acts....

