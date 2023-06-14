5th Circ. Says Employee's 'Hard To Understand' Suit Fails

By Lauren Castle (June 14, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to revive a Texas school district employee's discrimination and retaliation suit, finding that the worker's lack of support for claims about being passed over for promotions and manipulated time sheets made the suit "hard to understand."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS