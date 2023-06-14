$250M Share Redemption Is All-Or-Nothing Deal, NY Panel Says

By Katryna Perera (June 14, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Wednesday threw out a suit from hedge fund Luxor Capital Group LP against Altisource Asset Management Corp., which was accused of failing to redeem $250 million worth of preferred shares, ruling that the contract governing the parties and the shares only applies to "funds legally available" and does not allow for partial redemptions....

