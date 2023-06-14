North Carolina Sports Betting Measure Crosses Finish Line

By Travis Bland (June 14, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Online sports betting will be legal in North Carolina next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Wednesday that will also allow wagers at professional arenas and horse races....

