SEC Tells 3rd Circ. It Needs 4 Months For Coinbase Petition

By Aislinn Keely (June 14, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told the Third Circuit it should not have to commit to a deadline to respond to Coinbase's petition for crypto rulemaking, but acquiesced to the court's request for an update by saying its staff plans to make a recommendation to the commission within the next 120 days....

