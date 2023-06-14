California Pot Company Says Rival Sells Drug On Illicit Market

By Collin Krabbe (June 14, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis company says a competitor is taking advantage of both the legal and illicit cannabis markets by using distributors to hock its product under the table, potentially boosting its business and putting legal operators at a disadvantage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS