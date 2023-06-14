Gibson Dunn-Led BBQ Chain Heats Up Plans For $33M IPO

By Tom Zanki (June 14, 2023, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Korean-style barbecue chain Gen Restaurant Group Inc. set a price range Wednesday for an estimated $33 million initial public offering, hoping to bring some sizzle to a chilly IPO market, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and underwriters counsel Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth PC....

