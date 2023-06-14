4th Circ. Lets Ch. 13 Debtors Use Mortgage To Figure Income

By Isaac Monterose (June 14, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled on Wednesday that a married North Carolina couple who filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy and had an "above-median income" can use mortgage payments when determining how much they can pay unsecured creditors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS