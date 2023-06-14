CoinEx To Pay $1.8M In NY AG's Suit Over Registration Failure

By Gina Kim (June 14, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Crypto marketplace CoinEx will pay $1.8 million to settle claims by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing it of falsely touting itself as an exchange and acting as an unregistered securities broker by selling and buying securities and commodities, according to stipulations filed Wednesday in New York state court....

