9th Circ. Says Feds Not Liable For Wash. Wolf Killings

By Rachel Riley (June 14, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has declined to revive environmental groups' lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service claiming livestock grazing plans would put more gray wolves at risk in Washington, saying there's no way to trace wolf killings back to the federal agency's decisions....

