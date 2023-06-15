Lionsgate Will Face 'The Blackening' IP Suit In Calif., Not Ohio

By Ryan Harroff (June 15, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A copyright suit against Lionsgate and others that alleges upcoming horror film "The Blackening" rips off jokes and themes from the quiz game "Black Card Revoked" should be heard in California, an Ohio federal judge has ordered, finding the Buckeye State lacked jurisdiction....

