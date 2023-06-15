EEOC Drops Age Bias Suit Over Novo Nordisk Transfer Denial

By Grace Elletson (June 15, 2023, 12:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a New Jersey federal judge it won't revise an age bias suit accusing Novo Nordisk of unlawfully refusing to transfer a worker, declining to refile its complaint after seeing it tossed out in May....

