Insurer Cannot 'Rewrite' Policy To Avoid Malpractice Coverage

By Emily Sawicki (June 15, 2023, 2:55 PM EDT) -- An insurance company must continue to defend a law firm in a $2 million malpractice suit, a Utah federal judge has ordered, ruling that the insurer's argument that it should not be on the hook for the claim was essentially an attempt to "rewrite the policy."...

