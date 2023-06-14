Media Heiress Says Crypto Project Scammed Her Out Of $43M

By Aislinn Keely (June 14, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Billionaire media heiress Taylor Thomson took aim at the firm and CEO behind crypto token XPRT, claiming the token is an unregistered security sold through a fraudulent scheme that resulted in her losing $43 million of her investment when the token's price took a steep drop....

