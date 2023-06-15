Rockport Limps Into Ch. 11 In Del. For Sale With $100M Debt

By Jeff Montgomery (June 15, 2023, 10:07 AM EDT) -- Comfort shoe mainstay The Rockport Company LLC and four affiliates limped into Chapter 11 in Delaware, toting about $100 million in secured debt and aiming for an expedited asset sale led by a yet-to-be-named stalking horse bidder....

