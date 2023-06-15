Tax Evasion Resentencing Bid Meets 6th Circ. Resistance

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 15, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Sixth Circuit gave a chilly reception Thursday to a Michigan real estate developer and his lawyer's request to shorten his 38-month prison sentence for tax evasion, with the judges suggesting it would be futile to order a resentencing. ...

