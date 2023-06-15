3 Firms Build $1.5B Sale Of Delaware Basin Assets

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 15, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Independent energy company Earthstone Energy Inc. on Thursday said it has agreed to buy Delaware Basin-focused oil company Novo Oil & Gas Holdings LLC for $1.5 billion, while oil company Northern Oil and Gas Inc. at the same time will acquire a 33.33% undivided stake in the Novo assets for $500 million in cash, in a behemoth of a deal guided by three firms....

