Goodwin-Led TA Associates Snags $16.5B For 15th PE Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 15, 2023, 11:13 AM EDT) -- Boston-based TA Associates, advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, said Thursday that it wrapped up fundraising for its latest flagship fund with $16.5 billion in total limited partner commitments that will be used to invest within the technology, health care, financial services, consumer and business services industries....

