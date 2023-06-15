Fla. Dental Co. Controllers Sued In Del. Over Fraud Claims

By Katryna Perera (June 15, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The founders and investors of a Florida pediatric dental practice that was allegedly used in a Medicaid and Medicare overbilling scheme sued those involved in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming the practice's controlling stockholder forced through a dilutive share issue to, in part, raise funds for criminal defense costs of those involved in the overbilling scheme....

