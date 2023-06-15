Conn. Shareholder Seeks Records From Bank's Holding Co.

By Aaron Keller (June 15, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Alleging "more than a year of delay and broken promises," the daughter of a seven-decade employee of investment bank HJ Sims is suing to inspect books and records connected to The Teksys Corp., the bank's owner, in an effort to understand the company's true value and an alleged lack of dividends despite millions in profits....

