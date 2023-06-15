Genesis Global Says FTX Ch. 11 Claims Should Be Estimated

By Vince Sullivan (June 15, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency investment platform Genesis Global told a New York judge Thursday that billions of dollars in claims against its estate by crypto exchange FTX Trading should be subject to estimation proceedings rather than proceeding in FTX's own bankruptcy case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS