Pa. Rehab Owner Wants Damages Over Outbid Buyer's Suit

By Matthew Santoni (June 15, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Pittsburgh rehabilitation center says another rehab provider filed a baseless lawsuit contesting the sale of the center's real property, telling a Pennsylvania state court that there was no formal, signed agreement between the two at the time when another buyer jumped in with a higher offer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS