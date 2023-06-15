Tai Discusses Biden Admin's Vision For Economic Resilience

By Jennifer Doherty (June 15, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai offered a forceful defense of the Biden administration's opposition to trade paradigms of the past in a speech Thursday, advocating for an "unapologetically positive" outlook in which trade operates through varied, responsible supply chains....

