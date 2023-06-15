Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alaska Restaurant Loses Foreign Seasonal Cook Hiring Bid

By Rae Ann Varona (June 15, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An Alaska restaurant lost its bid to hire over a dozen foreign cooks for a single seasonal need after a U.S. Department of Labor appeals board rejected its contention that the cooks were needed for work unique to spring and summer....

