Group's Delay Enforcing $500K Deal Draws Judge's Scrutiny

By Celeste Bott (June 15, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday pressed counsel for a student organization to explain why it waited months before seeking reinstatement of a suit to enforce a roughly $500,000 settlement with the group's former director over misappropriated funds, after the bankruptcy proceedings that paused the case were resolved in January....

